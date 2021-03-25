In a continued effort to support the health and well-being of local youth, Molina Healthcare of Mississippi and the Laurel Housing Authority provided free, nutritious lunches to children in Laurel last Friday.
Sandwiches, fruit cups, and bottled water were included in each lunch. Kids will received information about healthy eating habits and the importance of drinking water, plus they were given reusable water bottles and hand-sanitizer bottles.
The “grab and go” event at the James A. Townley Center on South 13th Avenue was open to children who reside at any of the Laurel Housing Authority properties. Masks were encouraged and social distancing was enforced. Supplies were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, one per child.
Ready-to-go-packs were also prepared and saved for children who were not able to physically attend the event
Approximately 13 million children in the United States may not know where or how they will get their next meal, according to Feeding America, and that has been affected by the ongoing pandemic. In Mississippi, about 1 in 4 kids are food insecure. When youth face hunger, they are more likely to struggle in school and with other social, behavioral and developmental issues, Molina officials said.
For more information, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.
