A mother and her two daughters were injured when the side-by-side ATV they were in crashed into a tree off Poole Creek Road just after 9 p.m. on Saturday. Bridgit (Thornton) Mortimer, 36, was operating the Arctic Cat 700 and her daughters — ages 16 and 10 — were passengers when she lost control of the vehicle in a curve and crashed into a tree, according to the accident report by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. All were transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The mother was complaining of a leg injury and one daughter was complaining of a leg and shoulder injury, said Calvin Lightsey, assistant chief of the Rustin Volunteer Fire Department. Volunteers from Powers also responded along with EMServ and the JCSD. “Thank the Good Lord for protecting me and my girls … (and) the first-responders, ambulance service and SCRMC for the fast and comfortable services,” Thornton posted on Facebook. This is at least the third ATV crash on a public road in which young people were injured since late May. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
