Even the cows are seeking higher ground as rain continued to fall in the Pine Belt and across the state on Wednesday and Thursday — with more in the forecast this week and next week. Still, the hardest-hit area of the state is in the Jackson area, where the Pearl River hit historic high-water marks, flooding hundreds of residences and businesses. The cows shown along Pleasant Grove-Sandersville Road were seen climbing on a dirt hill in their pasture last month right after a downpour pushed floodwater onto the property. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
