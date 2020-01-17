“Home Town” will kick off its fourth season on Monday at 8 p.m. on HGTV and will feature Michael Harvey, northern division manager for Mississippi Power.
Harvey will be discussing with hosts Ben and Erin Napier the particulars of smart technology and energy efficiency.
“It started with our community partnership, with our employees being heavily involved in Laurel’s day-to-day operation,” Harvey said. “We were approached by the creators to partner up, and they invited us on to talk.”
Harvey, who lives in Hattiesburg, said the company supports the Napiers’ contributions to the Pine Belt.
“They’re revitalizing the downtown area in Laurel, and that’s expanding across the Pine Belt,” he said. “That’s something we at Mississippi Power want to be a part of. We want to recognize the great things they’re doing.”
