With the recent decline in COVID-19 activity in the state, the Mississippi State Department of Health is reducing the COVID-19 data it issues daily. There will be fewer demographic charts and less frequent updates to some daily charts and reports, health officials reported.
The change also reflects a change in emphasis on the agency’s COVID-19 surveillance from individual cases to COVID-19 trends in the state, communities and congregate facilities such as nursing homes and jails.
“We are moving to a broader and sustainable surveillance system and data reports,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said.
MSDH will continue to provide newly reported COVID-19 cases and associated deaths, current COVID-19 hospitalizations and the number of COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care settings Monday through Friday.
Details of data-reporting changes:
• MSDH will provide weekly updates of county level cases and deaths and county snapshots, COVID-19 vaccination reports and data, cases and deaths by age group by week, COVID-19 testing activity by week, and will provide social media posts of COVID-19 updates weekly.
• MSDH will provide monthly updates of overall deaths by cause, (Mississippi Provisional Death Counts),and pediatric MIS-C cases (more frequently as needed).
• MSDH will discontinue publishing weekly lab testing numbers, some redundant demographic charts of sex, race and ethnicity, COVID-19 associated deaths by underlying condition, cumulative cases and deaths by county, two-week incidence maps, tables and rankings, hospital bed availability interactive map and estimated recoveries by week.
These reporting changes were made starting Thursday.
