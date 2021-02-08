A mother and son are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at her house on Saturday night, investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
Karen Thomas, 67, and John Thomas, 35, were pronounced dead inside the residence at the end of Lawnhaven Church Road Extension in the Powers Community, officials said. It was believed that the son shot his mother then turned the gun on himself.
The JCSD was called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. after the young man’s girlfriend was unable to get a response from him by phone or at the residence. The deceased victims were found in separate rooms of the residence, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall, JCSD investigators and deputies, Investigator Brad Grunig from the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, Powers volunteers, EMServ Ambulance and Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall were on the scene at the home, which is off Highway 84 East.
