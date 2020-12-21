A Myrick family’s home suffered a lot of damage but they were OK after a fire a week before Christmas.
Homeowner Trey Upchurch said he and his wife Brooke were relaxing, cooking and watching TV when he smelled an odd odor. He walked through the home and went to his son’s bedroom. Once he opened the door, smoke came billowing out. The Upchurches escaped the home and called 911.
Glade, Powers, M&M, Sandersville and Rustin volunteers responded to the fire at 205 Victory Road, off Lower Myrick Road. Flames were visible from the windows in one of the bedrooms and had spread to the attic of the single-story brick home when the first firefighters arrived.
Thanks to the quick work of volunteers, the fire was contained to the bedroom area of the home. While there was smoke damage to the entire home, structural damage was contained to that area and the remainder of the home was intact.
No injuries were reported. EMServ Ambulance Service and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department were also on scene.
Trey Upchurch has a PayPal account that people can donate to. Rev. Curt Pitts shared a link to the account on his Facebook page.
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County
