Jones County has received mystery seeds, the Mississippi State Extension Office in Laurel is reporting on its Facebook page. People who receive a suspicious package are asked not to discard it and not to plant the seeds, but to contact the office at 601-428-5201 to get instructions on what procedures to take.
Packets of unknown seeds have been appearing in mailboxes unsolicited nationwide since July, seemingly shipped from China. Packages are sometimes marked as jewelry or other items, never seeds or any agricultural product. The people receiving the seeds did not order them.
Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson urged state residents who receive the seeds to report them immediately.
“We are working closely with the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) on this issue,” Gipson said. “If you have received these seeds, please call the Bureau of Plant Industry, and we will send an inspector to your location to pick up the seeds from you. Please don’t plant the seeds.”
The Bureau of Plant Industry’s phone number is 662-325-3390.
Seeds can also be dropped off at county offices of the Mississippi State University Extension Service. If the package has been opened, place the seeds and any packing materials in a zip-top bag labeled with the recipient’s name, city and phone number.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a statement July 28, saying that APHIS is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection, other federal agencies and state departments of agriculture to investigate the situation.
“Please hold onto the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label, until someone from your state department of agriculture or APHIS contacts you with further instructions. Do not plant seeds from unknown origins,” USDA said in the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.