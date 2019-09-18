The Nahoula Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution donated secret backpack meals to the Laurel Junior Auxiliary. JA gives the meals to children in the Laurel and Jones County Schools in the Secret Backpack Project. JA members fill the backpacks of students “secretly,” while the students are at recess, with drinks and non-perishable food that does not have to cooked/microwaved. The goal is to provide food that even a kindergartener can simply open, with no preparation necessary, so students can have meals over the weekend. From left, DAR treasurer Katie Howse, DAR regent and past NAJA president Cindy Rice, Secret Backpack Chairwoman and past JA of Laurel President Andrea Endom, DAR parliamentarian Mary Ann Hess and DAR 1st Vice Regent Whitney Pickering.
