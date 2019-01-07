January is National Blood Donor Month and there will be a blood drive today (Tuesday) in Laurel.
The drive is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. at the Cameron Center at 711 N. 10th Ave.
Each donor will get bonus points for a $25 Amazon gift card to be redeemed in our online rewards store.
Statistics show that nearly 60 percent of blood donations come from people over 40, and nearly 45 percent come from people older than 50. Vitalant and its animal partners hope that new donors will also step-up to help those in need throughout the country.
Separately, the family and friends of Camilla “Kim” Smith will host a blood drive with Ochsner Blood Bank from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church (1743 Highway 29 North, Ellisville).
In May, she was diagnosed with NASH (Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis), which is the most severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and Stage 4 chronic kidney disease.
Smith is on the transplant list at Ochsner’s in New Orleans for a liver and kidney transplant. For each unit of blood that’s donated, Ochsner’s will apply a credit to Smith’s count there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.