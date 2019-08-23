The Northeast Jones High School Class of 1979 will celebrate its 40th class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 14. The reunion celebration will include fellowship and a dinner for class members and their significant other at The Hitchin’ Poste, located at 14 Manning Drive, just off Highway 184 in the Powers Community. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the fellowship and dinner to begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 9 p.m.
The cost is $30 per person and payment may be mailed to:
• Lance Chancellor, 726 Reid Road, Laurel, MS 39443 (Phone: 601-577-9316), or
• Angela Cooley Powell, 56 Jessie Malone Road, Laurel, MS 39443 (Phone: 601-580-7874)
Please make checks payable to: NEJ Class of 1979 Reunion. Payments may also be sent via PayPal to lancechancellor@hotmail.com.
