Last September, we had an unexpected opportunity to stay a couple of nights in Perdido Key, Fla. The price (and the timing) was just right, so we decided to go for it.
The name of our temporary nest was Needle Rush Condos. The name gave us a little cause for concern. Was Needle Rush populated with crazy, spaced-out hippies? Nah. After a little research, we found that needle rush was the common name for a flowering plant that is native to North America, mainly along the Gulf Coast. One less worry.
For once in our lives, we didn’t make an extensive Vacation To-Do List. We were just going to lightly pack, ease on down to the coastline at a leisurely pace and enjoy doing nothing except staring out at the ocean, watching the sunset and going with the flow.
On the day of our departure, we awoke without prompting from the alarm clock and headed east on Highway 84 and south on Highway 45. We turned onto Celeste Road and stopped at one of our favorite Publix stores at Saraland Crossing. After a short stint on busy I-65, I-165 and Bay Bridge Road, we crossed over one of my favorite bridges of all time (Cochrane), which I have officially dubbed “Mobile’s Golden Gate Bridge.”
We put off getting onto I-10 as long as we could. Then we flew along with those crazy drivers until getting off the interstate on Exit 53 at the big Shelton Fireworks warehouse, which is a few miles short of the Florida state line. After wiggling around on Wilcox and Paterson Roads, we turned south on Cowpen Creek Road. We really like Cowpen Creek Road. It has a low traffic count and beautiful scenery. (See “Almost Bought The Farm,” LL-C, April 12,2014.)
Near Elberta, we went east on Highway 98, crossed Perdido Bay and entered Florida, took a right on Bauer, Sorrento and Perdido Key Roads, finally arriving at the low-rise Needle Rush Condo. Since we used all those Clark/Graham shortcuts, it only took us about four hours to get there from Laurel.
The weather was perfect. Plenty of sunshine — not too hot, not too cold — just right! The Gulf waters were clear and blue. After a Publix 5-Grain Italian sandwich, we walked on the beach. We walked all the way from Florida to Alabama! P.S. It was only about half a mile.
Back at the hotel parking lot, we met the nicest lady named Lessley. We were surprised to learn that she was also from Laurel, Mississippi. What a small world!
Being tightwads, we skipped the plethora of good restaurants and opted for eating the best steamed shrimp ever in “our” condo while looking out over the Gulf. The shrimp were purchased from the nearby Perdido Publix. We did that for both nights of our short stay.
During the day, we enjoyed the beach, rode all over the place (if you can believe that), but focused mainly on Orange Beach, Gulf Shores and Perdido Key. We went into Visitors’ Centers, and also searched for those hard-to-find fat peppermints in several Dollar General Stores. We found them at last!
Alas, after only two nights, it was time to head back to Laurel. We began cruising westward along Beach Highway 292 in a dream-like state, but we were jolted back into reality by the worst speed bump ever as we crossed the Alabama state line. Don’t say I didn’t warn you! Safe travels!
Mark Clark lives in Laurel. Feedback or comments are welcome at garymarkclark@yahoo.com, or GMC c/o The Laurel Leader-Call, 318 North Magnolia, Laurel, MS 39440.
