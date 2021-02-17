The 2021 Plat Book is now available for sale at the Jones County Soil & Water Conservation District office (3536 Highway 15 North, Suite C, Laurel). The book contains who owns tracts of land and boundaries, as well as roadways and waterways and other information. Those interested can also download maps from mappingsolutionsGIS.com. The online map has a built-in GPS device for users to view their location, measure distances and areas and add photos or notes.
For more information, go to the website or call 601-425-4622, ext. 3.
