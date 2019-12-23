Forty-nine newly elected justice court judges recently completed two weeks of intensive judicial training in Jackson. The judges will take office in January.
It may be the largest group of new justice court judges in the history of the Mississippi Judicial College’s training program, said Judicial College Director Randy Pierce. The state has a total of 198 justice court judges.
Among the newly elected judges are Grant Hedgepeth of Jones County, Ralph Smith of Wayne County, David Easterling of Smith County and Zachary Vaughn of Forrest County.
Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph and Court of Appeals Chief Judge Donna Barnes spoke to the new judges at the Supreme Court on Dec. 2, the first day of the training program. Both told the new judges that more people will encounter the justice system in their courtrooms than in any other level of court.
“The perception of justice of most citizens is forged out of contact with Justice Court judges,” Barnes said.
Randolph told the judges to be fair, not harsh, to treat everyone with dignity, and to avoid conflicts of interest. “Treat them the way you would like to be treated if you were on the other side,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.