Kim Hobbs of Laurel was awarded the 2019 “Service to Mankind” award from the Sertoma Club of Laurel during its annual banquet at the Laurel Country Club.
Hobbs was recognized her fund-raising efforts for research into the cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure of breast cancer.
Each October, she participates in the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation's 60-mile fundraising walk in Atlanta, which is spread across three days, raising money for breast cancer research and patient support programs.
Her passion for the cause is fueled by the memory of a beloved aunt she lost to breast cancer.
“I do not walk for the recognition, but for those who can’t,” Hobbs said as she received the award.
She and her husband Bob operate Kim's auto dealerships in Laurel.
Each year, Sertoma members select a recipient of the "Service to Mankind Award,” which is presented to an individual or organization not affiliated with Sertoma, that they feel has provided great service to the community, state or nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.