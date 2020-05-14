A Laurel resident found dead in a health clinic parking lot Wednesday died of natural causes, said Police Chief Tommy Cox. There is "absolutely no evidence" of foul play.
The resident, aged in their 60s, reportedly left a clinic appointment at 10:30 a.m. and expired in their vehicle. Police responded to a report of the deceased individual on the 300 block of 13th Avenue at about 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.