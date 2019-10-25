Pastor Curtis Pitts of Ignite Church will lead a public prayer event at Pinehurst Park in downtown Laurel at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. The pastor will pray for the upcoming election that will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5. All candidates, current elected officials, public officials, agencies and the voting public are invited to attend the non-partisan event.
