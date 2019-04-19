The statues that local sculptor Jason Kimes made and put on temporary display in downtown Laurel are now headed to their permanent home in South Carolina. A crane was used to lift them onto a heavy-duty trailer for transport to the Palmetto State earlier this week. The statues were made to honor workers at a manufacturing plant. They were called offensive by a few people — some saying they were lewd, others saying they were racist — but local artists were quick to defend Kimes at a City Council meeting in January. Kimes is a renowned sculptor, with his work on display around the country, including a Deepwater Horizon memorial in New Orleans called “Eleven” to honor those who died in that oil-rig disaster. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.