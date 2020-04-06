The bridge on County Road 39 that crosses Interstate 59 at the Vossburg exit will be closed for approximately six months, according to a Facebook post from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
The closure is due to damage received by a truck fire. No details were given but the JCSD did report that there were no injuries.
