Sherry Stringer, winner of Cox Roofing’s 2022 roof giveaway, was having her new state-of-the-art roof installed Friday. Eligible participants for the 2022 giveaway were active nurses and the winner was announced on National Nurses Day in May. “It was a surprise and a blessing,” Stringer said. “Everyone at Cox Roofing has been so wonderful through the whole process, and we are forever thankful for them.” Stringer, a nurse for 46 years who worked at South Central Regional Medical Center, and her husband Johnny, left, are pictured with Cox Roofing owners Johnathan and Tracy Cox at the Stringer’s residence. Look for more in an upcoming edition of the Leader-Call.
(Photo by Josh Beasley)
