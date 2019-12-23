Officers honored for defusing volatile situation

Lt. Mark Evans, left, of the Laurel Police Department received a commendation honoring him and his shift for the job they did to stabilize a situation involving an unstable man with a gun at a hotel earlier this month. Mayor Johnny Magee presented him with a plaque and read the certificate of commendation at the most recent City Council meeting. The suspect pointed a handgun at his mother and was threatening suicide when officers were dispatched to Budget Inn at 1105 Ellisville Blvd., just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 3. Officers set up a perimeter and began communicating with the unidentified suspect, who was described as a “mentally unstable male suspect.” A few minutes later, the man gave up and was taken into custody with no one being injured. Evans, Cpl. Kim Stewart and other officers on the shift — Heath Blancett, Bryan Hancock, Latifha Ruffin, Mitch Sumrall and Harrison Tew — displayed “quick thinking and teamwork” to safely remove the suspect from the public, according to the commendation. They were “commended for a job of the highest quality and in keeping with the fine traditions of the Laurel Police Department and the Law Enforcement Profession.” (Photo by Mark Thornton)
