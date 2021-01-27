Auditions for LLT’s spring comedy “On Golden Pond” will be Monday and Tuesday at the Arabian Theatre at 7 p.m.
The lead roles (played by Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn in the classic movie version) are cast with LLT alumni Catherine and Steven Nowicki, but all other parts are open.
Director Frankie Bennett needs one actress (aged 40 and older) and three men (one young teen, another is his 40s/50s and a third male 30 and up).
Rehearsals will begin in late February and the show is scheduled to run in mid-April.
No preparation is necessary.
Also, the LLT's first show of the season, "Doublewide, Texas," will continue this weekend with 7 p.m. performances on Friday and Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Sunday.
“Doublewide, Texas,” tells the hilarious story of a madcap "country bunch" living in the ‘smallest trailer park in Texas – just four doublewides.
The LLT reservation line answers 24 hours a day at 601-428-0140. The show played to full houses this past weekend and the final shows are also expected to be filled, so reservations are highly suggested.
For information, visit LaurelLittleTheatre.com or email LLTLaurelMS@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.