Jones County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Reagan Smith is the first woman assigned to the JCSD Patrol Division in Sheriff Joe Berlin’s administration. Her first shift as a deputy was Monday. She has served as a corrections officer and victims’ advocate for the JCSD. She graduated from the Southern Regional Public Safety Institute at Camp Shelby. “She will be a great asset to our Patrol Division C Squad, working under the leadership of Sgt. Jared Lindsey,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin, who is pictured with Smith.
