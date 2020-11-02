A head-on collision on Highway 29 near Ovett Moselle Road left one person hospitalized Sunday morning, according to the Jones County Fire Council.
Ovett and Johnson volunteer fire departments responded to the report at about 4:50 a.m. and found a Ford in the highway’s northbound lane and a Cadillac off the road on the southbound side. Both vehicles sustained major damage.
The driver of the Ford said he was traveling north while the Cadillac was headed south; the latter reportedly drifted into the northbound lane just before the cars hit. Each had one occupant. The Ford’s driver was treated on-scene and the Cadillac’s was taken to the emergency room for “serious injuries,” the JCFC reported.
Highway 29 was blocked for an hour while crews cleared the road. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted.
Reps of both departments said they didn’t have the drivers’ names on hand at press time.
