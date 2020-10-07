Friends, family say goodbye to Laurel icon Headrick
•
Richard Headrick, who helped thousands of addicted men through Mission at the Cross and Hellfighters Ministry, took one final ride after his passing Monday.
Scores of bikers and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department escorted Headrick’s hearse past the Hellfighters building — a testament to his ability to repurpose and transform — Tuesday afternoon for a tearful goodbye among peers, loved ones and admirers. Tuesday was his 78th birthday.
It was our loss and heaven’s gain, said Jennifer Prince, Hellfighters event coordinator.
“He had this infectious smile,” she said. “It was amazing what he did. He touched so many lives. I hope we can carry on what he wanted to do.”
Prince said Headrick seemed well when she last saw him three weeks ago.
“He was laughing, talking and, you know, just happy. Always glad to see everybody,” she said.
“We stopped by here in a hurry,” said Mission at the Cross director Mike Shirley. “Richard is usually on the move, in a hurry to somewhere. … This was one of the hardest things we’ve ever done in our lives. He would have said, ‘You better not cry. You better be nice, you better smile and you better say yes ma’am to the women.’ That’s what he taught me.”
Shirley thanked the crowd that lined South Magnolia Street and suggested everyone sing “Happy Birthday” for Headrick.
Funeral arrangements for the business icon weren’t yet complete Wednesday afternoon.
His company Headrick Signs was famous for its construction of the then-tallest trio of crosses in North America and for the 218-foot cross on a hill in Branson, Mo., the tallest in the Western Hemisphere.
However, it was Mission at the Cross and Hellfighters Ministry where he made his greatest impact, those who knew him said.
“He was a Christian man,” said Laurel mayor Johnny Magee. “Not the suit-and-tie kind of Christian, but the ponytail-and-tattoo kind. It meant he could relate to everybody. He showed his faith — he didn’t just go out and talk about it. That’s what Hellfighters is about.”
Headrick transformed much of the Leontyne Price Boulevard entryway into Laurel when he renovated a garment factory, turning it into the Hellfighters USA building. Much of the area was cleaned up and put to new use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.