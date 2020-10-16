The open enrollment period for Medicare runs through Dec. 7. Seniors have the chance to update Medicare health or prescription coverage during this time.
While the Mississippi Insurance Department does not regulate Advantage Plans, MID is available to answer questions for people with concerns or are confused by the process. Consumers with questions should call 1-800-562-2957.
Medicare is a federal insurance program comprised of four parts that is administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Medicare is for people age 65 or older or for people who are under 65 with certain disabilities or End Stage Renal Disease.
There are several things to consider during each open-enrollment period:
· Those who are just aging into Medicare should make sure they have a part B;
· Read all notices from Medicare about upcoming changes, many of which can be found in the annual Medicare Supplement Shoppers Guide issued by MID;
• Yearly Medicare revisions can include such changes as out-of-pocket limits and prescription costs;
• Know that there are programs out there that offer assistance paying for Medicare. Find out more at medicare.gov or the Division of Aging and Adult Services of the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
Individuals who offer private Medicare coverage:
• Must be licensed by the state. Check with the Mississippi Insurance Department to make sure the salesperson is a licensed agent;
• May not make unsolicited contact, such as door-to-door sales, cold calls or approaching potential customers in a parking lot;
• Must make an appointment before coming to a potential client’s home;
• Must arrange in advance the type of products that will be discussed during a scheduled sales appointment. At the appointment, the salesperson may not try to sell other types of insurance coverage other than the type(s) agreed upon in advance;
• May not try to sell non-healthcare-related products (like a life insurance policy or an annuity) during a sales or marketing presentation of a Medicare prescription drug or Medicare Advantage plan.
• May not attempt to sell a plan in certain health-care settings, such as a doctor’s office or a pharmacy;
• May not attempt to sell a plan at an educational event;
• May not offer free meals at promotional or sales events.
Do not give out personal information, such as Social Security numbers, bank account numbers or credit card numbers to anyone who has not been verified as a licensed agent. People are not allowed to request such personal information in their marketing activities and cannot ask for payment over the Internet. They must send a bill. Once a customer decides to purchase a plan and has verified that the agent is licensed, then give the agent personal information to assist in enrollment and billing.
