The City of Laurel has declared April as National Donate Life Month. Every year, Donate Life America leads the celebration of National Donate Life Month to focus national attention on organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation. South Central Regional Medical Center, Mississippi Organ Recovery Act and the City of Laurel joined together to increase awareness and education on organ and tissue donation in the Pine Belt region.
Mayor Johnny Magee proclaimed that the community recommit to others by promoting and registering to become an organ and tissue donor. Registering takes less than a minute and gives hope to those waiting. Registration can be completed online at REGISTERME.org or any local motor vehicle agency.
Some statistics of how donating life can affect others:
• In 2018, more than 36,500 transplants brought renewed life to patients and their families and communities (from more than 10,700 deceased and 6,800 living donors);
• More than 110,000 men, women and children await lifesaving organ transplants.
• Nearly 60 percent of patients awaiting lifesaving transplants are minorities;
• Another person is added to the nation’s organ transplant waiting list every 10 minutes;
• Sadly, 8,000 people die each year because the organs they need are not donated in time;
• Twelve percent of patients waiting are in need of a liver. Living donation of part of the liver can help these patients (the remaining portion of the donor liver will regenerate and regain full function);
• Nearly one-third of all deceased donors are age 50 or older; more than 7 percent are age 65 or older;
• Each year, there are approximately 30,000 tissue donors and more than 1.75 million tissue transplants; the surgical need for donated tissue is steadily rising;
• A single tissue donor can help more than 75 people;
• A total of 48,000 patients have their sight restored through corneal transplants each year;
• More than 145.5 million people, approximately 58 percent of the U.S. adult population, are registered organ, eye and tissue donors.
