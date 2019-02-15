Outside agencies pick up men accused of crimes against young girls
Two men who were accused of sex crimes involving young girls in Jones County were arrested by different agencies and are in jail facing felony charges. Cliff Stokes, 42, of Jackson was wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department since Dec. 15, when a close family member under age 10 accused him of touching her inappropriately, according to a Facebook post by the JCSD.
The girl underwent an interview with a child specialist and gave detailed information about what Stokes did, according to the JCSD’s post. After a long search for him, he was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday.
He was charged with statutory rape and was in the Jones County Adult Detention Center. His initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court was set for Friday afternoon. Stokes is reportedly a Jones County native, and a source with knowledge of him said that he has two children who had already been removed from his care by the Department of Human Services.
According to his Facebook page, he studied at Gulf Coast Bible College and worked at Laurel Country Club. A source with knowledge of him said that he had lived in Jackson on and off.
In a separate case, a Petal man is accused of inappropriately touching a girl under age 12. James Curry, 32, was charged with statutory rape and taken into custody by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday and transferred to Jones County.
The incident was reported to the JCSD on Jan. 15. The girl was later interviewed by a child specialist and told details about what Curry did to her, according to a Facebook post by the JCSD.
Curry was reportedly a close friend of the girl’s family. Curry is in the Jones County Adult Detention Center and is being held on $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.