Kiwanis pancake

From left, Lowell Howell, president of Kiwanis Club of Laurel; Melissa Bryant, West Jones High School Key Club co-sponsor; Adison Mauldin, West Jones High School Key Club member and seller of the most tickets at West Jones; Wendy Grafton, West Jones High School Key Club co-sponsor; and Concetta Brooks, Kiwanis Club of Laurel Pancake Day Chairwoman 2018. (Photo submitted)

 

Kiwanis Club of Laurel members heard a report on the results of the club’s 2018 Pancake Day fundraiser at the club’s regular meeting on Wednesday at the Laurel Country Club. 

It was the most successful fundraiser in club history, with 3,658 people served all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage at the YWCO and at First Baptist Church of Laurel. Tickets were $5 in advance, $6 at the door, so at least $18,290 was raised.

The club also awarded the coveted Maple Syrup Cup to the West Jones High School Key Club for selling the most Kiwanis Pancake Day tickets of any of the five Key Clubs in Jones County. The West Jones Key Club sold 720 tickets to claim the trophy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.