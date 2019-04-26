Kiwanis Club of Laurel members heard a report on the results of the club’s 2018 Pancake Day fundraiser at the club’s regular meeting on Wednesday at the Laurel Country Club.
It was the most successful fundraiser in club history, with 3,658 people served all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage at the YWCO and at First Baptist Church of Laurel. Tickets were $5 in advance, $6 at the door, so at least $18,290 was raised.
The club also awarded the coveted Maple Syrup Cup to the West Jones High School Key Club for selling the most Kiwanis Pancake Day tickets of any of the five Key Clubs in Jones County. The West Jones Key Club sold 720 tickets to claim the trophy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.