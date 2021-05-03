DJ Transit, Inc., is coordinating a Celebrate Seniors Parade for Friday in Laurel.
Parade participants will begin lining up for the parade at 1:30 p.m. at the ballpark on West Drive, just down from senior-care facilities. Family members of residents and others who are interested are invited to decorate their vehicles to ride in the parade, and residents and staff of those facilities are invited to come and enjoy it when it rolls at 2 p.m.
“This is an opportunity to bring the community together, share joy and give honor to our most precious seniors during the month of May, which is Older Americans’ Month,” said Donna Bailey of DJ Transit. “Share the word and help make our seniors feel special!”
The company offered a special thanks to the city of Laurel for allowing parade participants to meet and line up at the city ballpark.
