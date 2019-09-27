Former star football player charged five months after crash
Ayterria Wright can still see the crash that changed her life. That’s because she was watching the whole time.
“My eyes were open when we were flipping, and I was just praying,” she said.
But the horror started several minutes before the car she and fellow West Jones students Antonie Kirk and Malex Jasper were in crashed off Trace Road in April. And her horror continues today.
Wright, 17, is confined to a wheel- chair for her senior year at WJ and the rest of her life, according to the progno- sis. The former star sprinter on the Lady Mustangs’ track team is paralyzed from the waist down.
What may have been even tougher to deal with, though, was hearing people refer to what happened to her as an “accident,” wondering if anyone would be held accountable and enduring threats from Kirk and his family about pursuing an investigation, Wright and her family members said.
“It wasn’t an accident,” Wright said. “I was begging him to let me out of the car.”
Kirk, who was her boyfriend for more than a year, was angrily driving her home, hitting speeds of 90 miles per hour, when he crashed, Wright said. “We were arguing and I told him to slow down,” Wright recalled. “I kept asking, 'Why are you mad?’”
At one point, she got out of the car on Trace Road. “I told him I’d walk home,” she said.
It was the last time Wright ever walked. “He lifted me on top of the trunk ... then stuffed me in the car and took off,” she said. “He swerved left and right ... I thought we were going to flip, but he kept driving.”
At least two witnesses — one in a residence and one in a white pickup — saw Kirk chasing her and “throw his shoe at her,” said her mother, Arlene Wright. At least one called the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to report the domestic dispute on the side of the road, she said.
That’s why her family was frustrated that no one had been charged and that Kirk had “never even been questioned,” Arlene Wright said during an interview at the Leader-Call office last week. She heard concerns that Kirk “may hurt himself,” she said, “but my child is the one in a wheelchair.”
Jasper refused to cooperate with the investigation, Ayterria Wright said, because he didn’t want to “hurt his boy,” she said. Some people believed Kirk was getting special treatment because he was a football star. Kirk was the leading receiver and defensive back on the Mustangs’ South State championship team that represented the school in its first trip to the state title game just a few months earlier.
But that wasn’t the case, Arlene Wright said. She said that Kirk’s mother and the JCSD investigator assigned to the case, Capt. Tonya Madison, are “close friends from the same community.”
Less than a week after the family’s interview at the LL-C, Kirk was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. At his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday, Judge Howell Beech set Kirk’s bond at $5,000, which was posted a few hours later and he was released from jail.
When a reporter asked Kirk if his girlfriend wanted out of the car, as she was claiming, he said, “I’m going to let her have that,” without elaborating. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
Ayterria Wright was pleased with the turn of events. “Capt. Tonya did her job,” she said.
These days, Wright’s job is going to school and going to Methodist Rehabilitation Center in Jackson twice a week. Her physical therapy is getting “more intense,” and she’s about to start learning to be independent, such as how to drive a vehicle with all hand controls.
Going to Jackson regularly for medical treatment was something the family was already accustomed to. Arlene Wright was going there for radiation treatments that concluded on May 24, a little more than a month after her daughter’s devastating crash.
“She was always helpful around the house,” Arlene Wright said, smiling at her daughter. “She was my biggest supporter.” Now, mom is her daughter’s biggest supporter as she continues the challenges of rehab and getting ready for the legal battle.
“He needs jail time,” Arlene Wright said of Kirk. “He needs to be locked up before this happens to someone else’s child. He’s unstable.”
Ayterria Wright described her ex-boyfriend as “obsessive,” recalling a time he hit her in the chest on the bus and fought with her at track practice. She showed text messages that she’s received from Kirk since the accident that appear to be threatening her to not pursue any charges. His family members have confronted her family members about the case, telling them to “stop keeping up trouble,” Arlene Wright said. Earlier this month, Kirk and Wright’s 16-year-old sisters got into a brutal brawl at West Jones that was captured on video. The fight was reportedly over the families’ feud, the Wrights said.
Meanwhile, they look at Wright in her wheelchair and wonder how Kirk’s family can perceive him as the victim. She was on track to get a scholarship as a sprinter, her mother said.
“She was very energetic, she’s smart and she loves to laugh and run track,” she said of her daughter. “I used to talk to them about getting out of violent relationships.” But the teen hid it from her mother, even lying about how she got a knot on her chest that she now admits Kirk caused.
On the day of the crash, she had given Kirk back his promise ring. He and Jasper, who were trying to be rappers, were at a friend’s studio not far from Trace Road, when she asked for him to take her home.
“He wasn’t ready to go, but I said my mom was mad and I had to go,” Wright said.
When Wright said she’d walk and started heading down the driveway to the road, he pulled toward her in his uncle’s Mercury Montego.
“I thought he was going to hit me with the car,” Wright said. “He told me to get in the car. He started going really fast even in the driveway and arguing.” Minutes later, Kirk crashed the car into a utility pole, taking out power lines before the car landed upside down in a pasture near Vester Johnson Road.
“I didn’t know I was hurt at first,” Wright said. “(Kirk) was not trying to help. He was acting like he was passed out.” Volunteer firefighters from Shady Grove had to use hydraulic rescue tools to get them out of the mangled vehicle and they initially called for an air ambulance to come get Wright. A JCSD deputy reportedly called off the helicopter, several sources at the scene said on the condition of anonymity. But when Wright got to South Central Regional Medical Center, emergency-room doctors there immediately called for a helicopter to transport her to Jackson.
The JCSD has not responded to any requests for comment or information from the Leader-Call in more than a year, so the information about the delayed investigation and the helicopter being called off was not confirmed or denied.
Kirk and Jasper were treated and released from SCRMC, and a couple of weeks later, they graduated from WJ.
Many people who saw the wreckage said it was “a miracle” that anyone survived, but Wright believes it was her faith and prayer that saved them. She spent the next several weeks in hospital beds and physical therapy rooms after being diagnosed with a compressed spinal cord and fractures to her T9 and T10 vertebrae.
She held out hope for a while that she would walk again, but now she’s accepted her fate and is learning to live with it and adapt.
“I’m getting stronger in my arms,” she said with a smile.
Her mother smiled back and said, “God is taking care of everything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.