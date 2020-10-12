Park Place Garden Club and the Laurel-Jones County Library are teaming up to sponsor “The Great Pumpkin Hunt” which begins at noon on Thursday, Oct. 22, and concludes on Sunday, Oct. 25.
Entry forms will be available at the library on Oct. 22 and 23.
The object of “The Great Pumpkin Hunt” is to travel through downtown Laurel looking for bright orange pumpkins clearly displayed in the merchants windows. Each merchant will have a number on their pumpkin, write down the name of the merchant to their number.
When finished, return the entry to the library on Oct. 26 before 4 p.m. Each child will receive a Halloween participation prize gift and all entries will be eligible for a grand prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.