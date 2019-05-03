The April meeting of the Park Place Garden Club was at the home of June Wheeler. President Becky Brewer called the meeting to order and Jayne Cooper introduced special guest speaker Hunter McCloud of The Four Seasons Landscaping.
McCloud said that preparation, irrigation and draining are very important components for a successful landscaping design as well as gardens, large or small. He advised that in choosing plants and foliage to make certain that your selection is for the season as well as the zone.
McCloud’s motto of the “do’s and don’ts’ of landscaping is: “DO prepare so that you DON’T regret.” He fielded many questions concerning hardy grasses, plants and all-around landscaping care for our zone.
Brewer thanked McCloud for his informative presentation and presented a gift of thanks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.