Three candidates will be the guest speakers at the next monthly meeting of the Jones County Republican Women, noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 at The Laurel Country Club (2011 Highway 84, Laurel).
Rep. Robin Robinson, who is running for the state Senate, will be the special guest speaker along with Superintendent of Jones County Schools Tommy Parker, who is a candidate for the District 88 House seat that Robinson now occupies. Colenia Ross, who is a candidate for Jones County Circuit Clerk, will also speak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.