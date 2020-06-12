A participant in the meeting about the possibility of heavy-haulers needing permits on county roads has tested positive for COVID-19, county officials are reporting.
The meeting was at the Magnolia Center in Laurel last Thursday. About 40 truckers and trucking company representatives were there along with the Jones County Board of Supervisors and other county officials.
Board President Johnny Burnett and Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley wanted to make the participants aware so they can get tested and possibly self-quarantine until they do. The person who tested positive for the virus was not identified.
The majority of people at the meeting were not wearing face masks, but they were in a large facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.