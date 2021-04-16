The University of Southern Mississippi and Tougaloo College have partnered on a research aand better understand the challenges faced by young adults in Mississippi throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The group is seeking 18- to 29-year-olds across the state to participate in the study.
The research study, Young Adults Against COVID-19, will ask participants to complete a brief online survey and participate in one virtual focus group to share what they know about the virus. The discussion will include how they coped with the stressors and challenges brought on by the pandemic, as well as the sources of information sought to obtain information on vaccination and other prevention strategies.
For more information, call 601-266-5434 or visit
