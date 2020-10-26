Rector at St. John’s Episcopal is now LCS state-championship winning coach
•
As rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Father Jeff Reich has inspired many to strive for higher goals. As head coach of the Laurel Christian School Lady Lions soccer team, which won a state championship earlier this month, he motivates his players to demonstrate that those goals can be achieved through commitment, dedication and perseverance.
Reich, who played rugby in a club during his time studying at Mississippi State and is an avid bicyclist, said there are many religious elements in sports from which valuable lessons can be learned.
“It’s so much like life,” Reich said. “I’m a big fan of Saint Paul, and he was a sports fan if there ever was one. He loved marathons, boxing, wrestling and so on; and he talks a lot about it in his epistles.
As a coach, you have to motivate people, keep them grounded and help them find who they are as players.”
Reich's love for the game developed when he began coaching the youth teams of his daughter, Mattie Grace. The oldest of three children, she now plays for her father on the Lady Lions’ high school team. Having the opportunity to spend more time with his daughter, said Reich, makes his memories with the team even more special.
“I do it out of love for these girls and for the game,” Reich said. “Just watching them grow, mature and become their best selves, to overcome their doubts and insecurities, that’s really rewarding.”
For his players, the opportunity to play for Father Reich has created lifelong memories. Annie Marie Sullivan and Lilly Bergin fondly remember him riding alongside the team on his bike as they ran during practices.
“It made me laugh when he would ride by with ease, cheering us on as loud as he could,” Sullivan said. “I think it showed how much he cared for each of us.”
Others, such as Mallory Dees, remember his efforts to keep them energized and confident during games.
"My favorite memory of this past season is him always trying to get me into ‘beast mode’ before games by trying to get me to growl and make a mean face. He always tried to pump me up before games,” Dees said.
Of course, there have been silly bloopers that stick out in their minds as well. His daughter Mattie Grace said one of her favorite memories from this fall was the time her father slipped and fell while showing her how to do a drill at practice.
Along with the memories have come many valuable lessons. For Olivia Burroughs, who has played soccer for as long as she can remember, Reich’s coaching has made the game take on a whole new meaning.
“One of my favorite things about Father Jeff is that he believes in us even when we don’t believe in ourselves,” Burroughs said. “He’s taught us that the game of soccer is about much more than just winning. It’s about working together for something other than yourselves.”
With all but one member of this year’s team returning in the fall of 2021, Reich said he is ecstatic to continue coaching the Lady Lions as they compete in the sport he’s grown to love.
“It’s a beautiful thing to watch,” Reich said. “Seeing them build trust and friendships among themselves, that’s what it’s all about. That’s why I love this game.”
