Pitts brings arresting power, saving grace to pulpit
•
Ignite Church has long offered the promise of spiritual reprieve to the world-weary and outcast, a message guided by pastor Curt Pitts and the administration who backs him. On Sunday, Oct. 6, Pitts welcomed guest pastor and author Ron Phillips to the pulpit. Congregants cried out in prayer. A woman was saved.
Pitts, who’s led the former Laurel Church of God since 2009, speaks gently and preaches fiercely. His ministry is his full-time job — and wielding the conviction that people can change, he also works as a criminal investigator for the Sandersville Police Department.
“Ironically, there are similarities in the fields,” Pitts said. “It’s strange but true. Sometimes you see the same cycles and patterns. You deal with elements of society that not everyone sees.”
In both professions, Pitts often finds himself facing society’s darkness.
That showed itself in December when Pitts discovered the church had been broken into and ransacked. Every cabinet and drawer were rummaged through, Pitts said at the time, adding, “We love you. It’s unfortunate that you feel like you have to take from a church … from anybody … but especially a church. The amount of money that you took in currency and products, we probably would have given you if you had come to us and asked. But instead, you were a coward.”
Pitts’ work never stops.
“We help people spiritually in the church, and in law enforcement, we help them get justice,” he said.
Sunday’s congregants wore smiles, often agreeing with Phillips’ words. Sunlight filtered through the sanctuary windows, making for a bright morning to seek such spiritual help. In this setting, it’s difficult to imagine Pitts in his contrasting investigative role.
“Some of the same people I see in my law enforcement job are people I interact with in the church,” he said. “Those parallels are there.”
Ignite Church offers a recovery ministry called Triage on Sunday evenings. It offers youth ministry on Wednesdays. It even provides nursery care. The church administration and even its congregants are to thank.
Howie Cruise became a church member in January of this year after attending services for several months. He now leads the praise and worship team.
“I was fresh off of a bad divorce,” Cruise said. “I was in a bad spot, seeking God. Curt is a pastor who makes sure his flock is growing in the word. He’s more like a great friend.”
The church is open to people of all denominations and backgrounds, Pitts said.
“That’s part of the reason we changed our name,” he said, referring to the 2014 re-brand from Laurel Church of God on Sandy Lane. “We wanted to be more inclusive. We hold the Church of God standard of belief, but we’re a multicultural church. We try to appeal to the spiritual needs of people regardless of background.”
Minister of Finance David Boss noted Pitts’ meticulousness. The pastor’s whole life is his church, he said.
“When he preaches, there’s no doubt he’s spent time with God and he’s prepared to the fullest,” he said. “People respond to that. He challenges us every day to be better. He’s had a huge impact on myself and my family.”
Boss had taken a moment to speak during a family medical emergency. During such a time, his faith moves him forward.
“Curt stresses the priority of the Christian life, putting God first, then family, then your church,” Boss said. “He puts everything into his preaching. He’s definitely an evangelistic preacher.”
Pitts is known for his high-energy sermons, according to Boss and Cruise. Cruise said it sets Ignite apart from most other churches in the area.
“He doesn’t hold back or sugar coat,” he said. “He tells you the word from the word, and he’s powerful with it. He teaches in a way that everybody understands.”
“We specifically want to be a church where broken people can find a way to be healed,” Pitts said. “Our mission statement is, ‘Love God, love people, make disciples.’ Loving God is the nature of our vibrant outlook and service. Loving people is loving them for who they are; and making disciples is to teach them scripture so they can overcome life.”
