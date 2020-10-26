On Friday, Oct. 23, scores of cars lined Highway 15 South off Lower Myrick Road, all the way up to the interstate. It was something that area had never quite seen before.
Enter The Rock Church and its pastor Jerry Rowley Jr. As explained by him, the church that morning was handing out exactly 1,248 food boxes for the third time that month, courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Farmers to Families Food Box program. Rowley learned about the program in September; and trucks loaded with the boxes came in every Friday morning of October. Congregation members and friends faced a massive demand Oct. 23 and had to turn away cars after running out of supplies at noon.
“We were doing a lot of this same stuff on our own,” Rowley said. “We go to the inner-city and help feed children in government housing projects, trailer parks, apartment complexes. We try to meet community needs as best as possible. The USDA was eager to provide us food to help with that, and we’ll keep this going for as long as we’re provided food.”
Each box contains a gallon of milk, two meats, liquid eggs and fresh produce, among other things. The program has become so popular that cars will line up at 8 a.m. when distribution actually starts at 10. The traffic was so dense that sheriff’s deputies had to direct it.
“I appreciate the program. It’s been a real blessing,” Rowley said. “We have people ask if some visitors are greedy, but we’re not worried about that."
One more truck is scheduled for this Friday. What happens after that depends on the USDA. On the church’s side of things, Rowley and his congregation will help the community any way they can, he said.
“We have volunteers making sure the elderly and the handicapped are fed, and we’re trying to meet other needs,” Rowley said. “I’m sure some needs are not being met, but we’re doing what we can.”
The Rock doesn’t focus on denomination and it’s open to anyone, Rowley said. A truck driver a couple of weeks ago was a Muslim man who asked for a tour of the church.
“He’d never been in a Christian church in his life,” Rowley said. “He told me his story, and I was overcome with emotion. It was an open dialogue. We’re very much anchored in fundamentals and our faith, but we’re geared toward the current times. We’re just trying to fulfill the mission Christ gave us.”
The church opened its facility on Highway 15 South in July 2019, but the body itself existed for 90 years as Jesus’ Name Home Church, located on Orange Drive.
“We acquired this property a while ago and we’ve rebranded and remained anchored to our roots,” Rowley said. “Really in the last little while, we’ve had the ability to connect and work in the community more.”
The Rock provides ministry for children who are out of school, assists the Glory House and Bread of Life with supplies and sometimes serves breakfast.
Rowley said The Rock doesn’t do all this to draw attention, though.
“We’re not seeking recognition for (the USDA program),” he said. “We’re not out there grandstanding and throwing a lot of attention to ourselves. We announced it the first week on social media and it grew.”
Rowley is inviting the community to join him on Sundays.
“People can come and engage any way they want and on whatever level they want,” he said. "It’s really been amazing to see what God has done through the pandemic. It’s drawn our congregation closer together.”
