Vernon Graves has two jobs. At one, he hopes to pack the pews. At the other, he wishes there were fewer familiar faces in the pews.
Rev. Graves, 62, serves as pastor at Calvary Baptist Church on Central Avenue in Laurel and he serves as a bailiff for Judge Dal Williamson in Jones County Circuit Court.
There have been occasions, over the years, that those “congregations” converged. It can be awkward. Or it can become a teaching moment when they come walking up those stairs and turn toward the courtroom only to find themselves staring at the pastor at the door beside the metal detector.
“I have seen some look shocked, or they paused and looked like they wished they could just turn around and leave,” Graves said with a chuckle. “I feel like I’m here to be an agent assisting people in change that will help lead to better living.”
Graves has served as pastor at Calvary Baptist for more than 30 years in two stints — from 1984-97, then from 2002 to present — separated by five years working in Oklahoma. He graduated from West Jones in 1977 and went to Mississippi Baptist Theological Seminary in New Orleans before finishing up at Southeastern Bible College in Laurel. He also taught and helped coach basketball at Jones Junior High School in the 1990s and worked in youth court before moving up to circuit court when Williamson took the bench in 2014. It saddens him when he sees the same people still in the system.
“Some of the young men and ladies on my caseload in youth court, I see them here, and it’s heartbreaking,” Graves said. “I can remember telling them that if they don’t get it together, they are going to graduate to big court, and they have.”
That’s a prophecy he’s not proud of.
“I wish I’d been wrong,” he said, shaking his head, “but there have been some success stories. Some of them have told me that they learned their lesson in their one time in youth court, and they went on to college and are doing well.”
Graves’ vocations often cross paths. At Calvary Baptist, he helps prepare people to stand before the ultimate judge. He can also offer advice for people who are preparing to go before the circuit court judge.
“Sometimes criminals don’t know when to just hush,” he said with a laugh.
The pastor has heard plenty at the entrance to the courtroom from people who were going in. Some who waited on the lone pew there received a one-on-one sermon, if they’re open to it.
“Sometimes we strike up a conversation and I find out that I may know their mom or dad or grandparents and we start talking about things,” Graves said.
Those conversations can be comforting. Those talks and observing what goes on the courtroom can also help Graves with his other jobs. He also teaches homiletics — which is the art of preaching or writing sermons. There’s plenty of fodder for that with the dozens of accused felons and their families passing through those doors almost every day.
“I’ve sat out front and developed a lot of sermon outlines,” he said. “I get a lot of material to use for preaching. A lot of sermons have grown from my time in court. I often use the example of standing before the judge, how you’re under oath and you have to tell the truth.”
Graves’ personal life has taught him plenty, too. In 2013, his wife of 34 years Diane lost her two-year battle with cancer. It was a difficult time, but looking back, he sees that it has made him more empathetic as a pastor.
“You get training as a counselor for dealing with certain situations, but grief is a constant,” he said. “After helping others navigate the turbulent sea of sorrow, I found myself there. That’s where you find out if the things you do in your counseling has been working for the counselees … But nothing can prepare you for the death of a spouse.”
Getting the job as a bailiff a year after his wife died helped Graves get back on track.
“I didn’t realize how much I had confined myself after her death,” he said. “This job got me out again.”
When Williamson was elected to his first term, Graves called and asked if he needed a bailiff. The judge — who had served as attorney for the South Mississippi Fair Commission while Graves was part of that body — asked if he wanted the job.
“I said, ‘Yes,’ and I’ve been here ever since,” Graves said.
The role of a bailiff is to assist the sheriff’s department with security, to maintain decorum in the courtroom and to treat jurors with respect, Williamson said.
“With that in mind, my selection of Rev. Vernon Graves as a courtroom bailiff was an easy one,” he said, adding that Graves is “honored and respected” throughout the community and is often called upon to lead prayer before legal proceedings. “His words just set the right tone for the day.”
Statutory pay for bailiffs “is not great,” Williamson said, “but I am eternally grateful to Vernon Graves for his service, his dependability and his high standards during the past six years. I hope I can convince him to stay around for years to come.”
It’s been a learning experience, he said, and he’s tried to educate others who have preconceived notions about the law and criminal courts.
“The law has no room for grace … you get grace from the lawgiver,” Graves said. “What the community may see as an injustice with sentences — like another person getting more (prison) time for the same crime — they think it’s not fair, but it’s legal and there are often circumstances that you don’t know about. I like having that information and being able to share it, to give knowledge to others and to try to be helpful.”
He’s also learned some sad lessons, too. Though every sinner can be saved by God’s grace, he said, some offenders haven’t found the straight-and-narrow despite all sorts of punishments during years in the criminal justice system.
“It does seem that sometimes there’s a point when it appears there’s no changing a person,” he said.
Still, he and Williamson both try to reach people like that. Just in case no one else has ever tried to be a positive influence on that person’s life, they try.
“You have to at least try,” Graves said, pointing out that doesn’t mean that there shouldn’t be punishment. “When they keep coming back, I say, ‘You’re breaking my heart.’”
“Mr. Vernon is a great example of living a life of faith and he is a blessing to all who come in contact with him,” Jones County Circuit Court administrator Deb Wade said. “What you probably don’t know about our Rev. Graves is that he is a fantastic baker. Quite often, with a long day of court proceedings ahead, he will bring the Court staff a huge tray of homemade goodies consisting of chocolate-chip cookies, tea cakes, peanut butter cookies, sugar cookies and mini pecan pie treats.
“Mr. Vernon has a true servant’s heart and we are blessed in our court to have him serve as our bailiff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.