Karoline Sims, the 8-year-old daughter of JoJo Sims of Bay Springs, pets one of the 15 alpacas at the Stroka-Gene-Us farm in Stringer on Saturday. They were among the hundreds of people who attended the eighth annual Alpaca Festival. Several arts and crafts booths and food vendors were set up at the farm on Country Road 155. Attendees could learn about the animals and see demonstrations of how their long, soft hair is sheered and turned into yarn and products ranging from cuddly toys to socks.
(Photos by
Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.