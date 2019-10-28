PDI payoff

Laurel police officers, from left, Joel Brogan and Jake Driskell of the Laurel Fraternal Order of Police and Mike Shirley, right, of Mission At the Cross receive $1,600 for each of their organizations from PDI Reunion Chairman Ken Keyes. The money for the FOP and MAC is proceeds from the ninth annual PDI Reunion.
