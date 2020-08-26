Pearl River Resort announced that Silver Star Hotel & Casino will reopen to the public at noon Friday, resort officials announced.
Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville and the Golden Moon Hotel & Casino in Neshoba County, right across from Silver Star, have already reopened. All are part of the Pearl River Resort, which is owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
Upon reopening, guests can once again enjoy dining options at The Bakery, Stats Bar and Grill, Rally Alley and Phillip M’s restaurant in side Silver Star.
“We are thrilled to be entering the final phase of reopening and proud to welcome guests back to our flagship casino,” said William “Sonny” Johnson, president and CEO of Pearl River Resort. “Our team is trained, prepared and eager to provide an outstanding gaming experience in a safe environment.”
The casino will continue to follow rigorous cleaning and sanitation protocols and will implement the following:
• Guests are asked to adhere to social-distancing protocols while waiting to enter;
• Thermal cameras will conduct automatic noninvasive temperature scans at all guest and associate entrances. Anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted to enter;
• Installing a top-of-the-line UV lighting technology system to filter and clean the air as it circulates throughout the casinos;
• Will utilize advanced UV technology on the handrails of the escalators and sky-bridge walkways to continuously disinfect as they rotate;
• Will utilize chip-cleaning machines to clean and disinfect gaming chips at all table games;
• During designated times, sections of the gaming floor will be closed to allow for cleaning. Electrostatic spraying technology will be used to dispense the appropriate sanitizers and disinfectants in a spray mist to wrap around and evenly coat surfaces for a more complete clean;
• All guests and associates will be required to wear a mask or other face covering during their visit;
• Temporarily, smoking is permitted only in designated areas — Silver Star Convention Center and outside of the buildings;
• Social-distancing protocols are in place throughout the facility;
• Hand-sanitizing stations have been added at the entrances and throughout the facility;
• Some service offerings may be limited or unavailable to help maintain safe social distancing and health and safety guidelines.
Pearl River Resort’s portfolio of assets includes Silver Star Hotel & Casino, Golden Moon Hotel & Casino, Dancing Rabbit Golf Club and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park, all located in Choctaw, and Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville.
The Silver Star and Golden Moon feature a variety of gaming options, hotel rooms, dining options, retail offerings, conference facilities, live entertainment and a full-service spa. Pearl River Resort also offers a gaming floor with the latest slot machines, elevated poker room, remodeled hotel rooms, a video wall, refreshed buffet, updated promenade and more. Bok Homa Casino features a variety of popular slot machines, table games, an event center, Sportsbook operations and a quick-serve eatery.
