Speed was believed to be a factor when a pickup crashed off of Highway 15 South and took out a utility pole and about 125 feet of fencing in front of Glade Elementary before crashing into a pine tree around 2 a.m. Saturday. Volunteer firefighters from Glade and Powers responded along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and ASAP Ambulance. The driver, 40-year-old Shaun Hinton of Richton, sustained what were described as moderate injuries and officials said he had to have been traveling at a high rate of speed. He was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center. — PIO Dana Bumgardner/The Jones COunty Fire Council)
