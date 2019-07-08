The Christmas in July barbecue fundraiser will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Community Bank parking lot on 16th Avenue in Laurel. Jamie Cooley’s award-winning Team JDQ will serve plates of brisket for $12 or pulled-pork sandwich for $10. Two sides and a drink come with each plate. Proceeds will be used to fund the Fraternal Order of Police’s annual Shop With A Cop program for children at Christmas. Anyone who buys a $50 ticket for the upcoming golf-ball drop will get a plate for free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.