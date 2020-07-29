Two crashes occurred within minutes of each other Tuesday on Highway 11 and Interstate 59 southbound toward Hattiesburg just as a thunderstorm passed through the area.
In the southbound lane of Highway 11 just outside Moselle, a driver lost control of their vehicle at about 12:30 p.m. and slid into the left-side ditch, where the car could be seen flipped over. A sheriff’s deputy said the crash resulted in no injuries and traffic was slowed but not halted. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the Moselle Volunteer Fire Department, EMServ and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
At about 12:40 p.m., traffic was backed up for two miles after a six-vehicle pileup near Exit 78 in the southbound lanes of I-59.
A red Dodge Ram clipped a nearby Toyota Tundra while moving at excessive speeds, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council. The Ram rear-ended a semi-trailer before three other vehicles entered the pileup and sustained minor damage.
EMServ transported two people with moderate injuries to a nearby hospital. Others with minor injuries refused medical care.
MHP worked the scene while emergency crews cleared the roadway of debris.
