Several elected officials from Covington and Smith counties have joined the state Republican Party.
Two officials switched party affiliation from Independent to Republican, and six officials switched from Democratic to Republican.
The eight officials who joined the MSGOP are:
• Matt Sullivan, District Attorney for the 13th Circuit Court District (Covington, Jasper, Simpson and Smith counties, former Democrat)
Covington County
• Chancery Clerk Guy Easterling (former Independent)
• Northern District Justice Court Judge Bobby Wayne Mooney (former Independent)
Smith County
• Chancery Clerk Cindy Austin (former Democrat)
• Circuit Clerk Anthony Grayson (former Democrat)
• Tax Assessor/Collector Mary Lou Powell (former Democrat)
• Beat 4 Supervisor Danny Arender (former Democrat)
• Southern District Justice Court Judge Hulon West (former Democrat)
“The Mississippi Republican Party is the party that is building success for Mississippi by grounding government in the principles of liberty,” Reeves said. “These men and women on the frontlines of local government understand that and know a brighter future cannot be achieved by less freedom and more government.
The GOP won all statewide elected offices in November.
The 2020 primary elections are March 10. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sample ballots will appear in the March 8 Leader-Call.
Two races will appear on the Democrat primary ballot — for president and U.S. Senate. Three races will appear on the Republican ballot — for president, U.S. Senate and for the 4th Congressional District.
Voters can cast ballots in either primary. If a runoff is needed, voters can only cast ballots in the runoff of the primary in which they voted. If a voter does not vote in the primary, he or she can vote in either runoff.
