A Laurel man held a passport and checkbook hostage in hopes of getting some tires and a little spending money. His plan didn’t hold air, though. Instead, he will get to spend some more time in prison.
Ricky Lavon Dean, 35, was ordered to spend 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to burglary of a non-dwelling and extortion. He was sentenced as a habitual offender, meaning it’s at least his third felony. That means he will have to serve all of his time day for day, with no chance for early release by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Dean admitted to breaking into Zuniga Tire Shop on Ellisville Boulevard in April 2017, taking the checkbook, bank deposit book and owner Julio Zuniga’s passport. He then called and attempted to get a set of tires and $200 in cash by threatening to not return his belongings, District Attorney Tony Buckley said.
In addition to the prison time, Dean was ordered to serve two years of post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay $4,417.50 in court costs and fine, which includes $3,000 in restitution to Zuniga.
Dean was convicted of armed robbery and possession of a controlled substance in 2001.
He was represented by public defender Patrick Pacific.
• Jacques Bass, 28, of Stonewall was ordered to serve a year in prison after pleading guilty to uttering forgery for writing checks of $2,500 and $1,200 on the account of Kim’s Tax Service and cashing them at Discount Package Store in February 2011.
In addition to the prison time, he was ordered to serve two years of post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay court costs of $3,917.50, which included $2,500 in restitution to Discount Package Store.
The case was prosecuted by Buckley and Pacific was the public defender.
• Billy Joe Crosby, 52, of Laurel was ordered to serve four years in prison after pleading guilty to grand larceny in the theft of more than $5,000 worth of oilfield tools and equipment from WLS Oilfield Service between August and September 2018. He was ordered to pay $3,000 restitution to WLS and $1,412.50 in court fees and to participate in the court’s community service program. He will also have to serve four years on post-release supervision under MDOC. He was prosecuted by Buckley and represented by Pacific.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.