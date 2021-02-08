Mayor Johnny Magee presented a proclamation recognizing Feb. 14 as Arbor Day on Laurel. “The City of Laurel is proud of its street, park and home garden trees and the beauty they add to our community,” the proclamation read, in part. He presented the proclamation to, from left, Laurel Tree Board member Larry Ronk, Parks and Recreation Department employee Rejeana Loper and tree board member Sandra Bateman (Photo by Mark Thornton)
