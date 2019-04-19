The Pleasant Ridge School reunion will start at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the West Jones Elementary School gymnasium, which is on the south side of Highway 84 West, between Calhoun and Buttermilk Crossing at Highway 29.
Those who attend are asked to bring food and drinks, and photos and other memorabilia to share. Paper products and ice will be provided. Family and friends are invited.
For more information, call Rebecca Holifield Ormand at 601-763-6252.
